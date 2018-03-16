My Lai ceremony highlights peace, but dark memories recalled

In this Mar. 15, 2018, photo, My Lai massacre survivor Tran Van Duc points at a photo taken by U.S. army photographer Ron Haeberle of his mother Nguyen Thi Tau, who was killed in the massacre in My Lai, Vietnam. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre in which 504 unarmed civilians, most of the children, women and elderly men. Hau Dinh AP Photo