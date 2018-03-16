Brazil's ex-president says he's 'ready' for jail in new book

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flashes two thumbs up during a march in his support, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Da Silva is launching a book in which he says he is ‘ready’ to go to jail and serve a 12 year and one month sentence on corruption charges. The book entitled “Truth Will Triumph: The People Know Why I am Being Condemned,” is scheduled to go on sale Friday, March 16, in Sao Paulo. Wesley Santos, File AP Photo