Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia.
Newsflare via AP
A March 4 Facebook video shot in a zoo in Indonesia shows an orangutan picking up and smoking a cigarette after it had been flung into the primate’s enclosure by a visitor. In the video, a man can be seen taking a drag from a cigarette and then flicking it into the enclosure. A spokesperson from Bandung Zoo, where the video was shot, told local media that under-staffing is a problem, but defended the zoo and said “We have limited keepers, they are already working to the max. They also have other jobs, like feeding and cleaning enclosures.”

A U.S. B-52 Stratofortress conducts a strike on a Taliban training camp in Afghanistan on February 4, 2018. The strikes took out three defensive fighting positions around the camp, degrading the Taliban’s ability to conduct training and operations

For decades, the bones of children lay near a home for unmarried mothers and their babies. It took an amateur historian and the horrific memories of those who had lived there to bring the tragedy to light.

A violent collision of two super-dense neutron stars in a distant galaxy has helped astronomers uncover cosmic secrets, including where gold comes from.