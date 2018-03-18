At gay nightclub, Russian election draws apathetic response

In this photo taken on Saturday, March 17, 2018, performer Andrei applies make-up before a Saturday night drag show at a gay club in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The prospect of President Vladimir Putin winning another six years in office drew an apathetic response at a gay nightclub in the Ural mountains city of Yekaterinburg. Despite harrowing reports last year of killings of gay men in the predominantly Muslim republic of Chechnya, those at the nightclub insist gay men in Russia can be safe as long as they are discreet. Nataliya Vasilyeva AP Photo