Report: Italians seize NGO migrant rescue ship in Sicily

In this July 13, 2017 photo, migrants stand on the deck of the Spanish NGO's Proactiva Open Arms vessel at harbor at Porto Empedocle in the southern Italian island of Sicily. The Italian news agency ANSA says the NGO's migrant rescue ship has been put under sequester by prosecutors' orders, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Pozzallo port, Sicily, where, a day earlier, the vessel brought 216 migrants it had rescued last week in the Mediterranean north of Libya.