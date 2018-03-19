Syria monitors: Turkish-allied militiamen looting in Afrin

A Turkish and a Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army soldier wave Turkish and FSA flags in the city center of Afrin, northwestern Syria, early Sunday, March 18, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that allied Syrian forces have taken "total" control of the town center of Afrin, the target of a nearly two-month-old Turkish offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia, which said fighting was still underway. Erdogan said the Turkish flag and the flag of the Syrian opposition fighters have been raised in the town, previously controlled by the Kurdish militia known as the People's Defense Units, or YPG. DHA-Depo Photos via AP Hasan Kırmızitaş