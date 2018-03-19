The Latest: Tokyo subway workers mark gas attack anniversary

Toyohiko Otomo, head of the Kasumigaseki subway station district, offers flowers at Kasumigaseki station in Tokyo Tuesday, March 20, 2018, to mark the 23rd anniversary of sarin nerve gas attack by the Aum Shinrikyo cult. Members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult punctured plastic bags to release sarin nerve gas inside subway cars in 1995, sickening thousands and killing 13. Kyodo News via AP Yoshitaka Sugawara