Russian lawmaker cleared of sexual harassment accusations

FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, March 20, 2014, Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky speaks to members of the State Duma, lower parliament chamber prior to voting during a plenary session in Moscow, Russia. The Russian parliament’s commission on ethics decided Wednesday March 21, 2018 that the groping accusations against Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's foreign affairs committee, were unfounded. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo