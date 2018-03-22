Ukrainian lawmaker stripped of immunity on coup charges

FILE - This is a Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 file photo of Ukrainian lawmaker Nadiya Savchenko as she speaks to the media in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday March 20, 2018 approved a bill requiring lawmakers to lock up their guns before entering the chamber. The bill that obliges lawmakers to leave weapons and explosives in lockers follows last week’s statement by Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who accused lawmaker Nadiya Savchenko, of plotting an attack on parliament with grenades and automatic weapons. Sergei Chuzavkov, file AP Photo