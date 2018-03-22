Lawmakers lambaste Peru's president in bitter debate

Roger Benitez waves a Peruvian flag near the House of Pizarro government palace, as an action against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Embattled Kuczynski offered his resignation Wednesday ahead of an impeachment vote, seeking to put an end to a fast-moving political drama playing out just three weeks before the Andean nation is set to host U.S. President Donald Trump for a regional summit. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo