World

Journalist killed in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 11:50 AM

MEXICO CITY

Police in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz say a journalist who ran a local news website has been shot to death.

State police said Leobardo Vazquez, 48, was found dead late Wednesday near a taco stand he also ran in the town of Gutierrez Zamora.

Vazquez managed the news site Enlace Informativo Regional and previously worked for other outlets.

The site covers general news and crime in the coastal town, which is located in an area known for drug cartel activity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is at least the second journalist slain in Mexico this year. In 2017, ten journalists were killed in the country, at least three of whom died in Veracruz.

  Comments  