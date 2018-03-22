US will have role in Afghan reconciliation with Taliban

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Gen. John Nicholson, the top American commander in Afghanistan, speaks to reporters at Bagram Air Base north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Nicholson says America has a role to play in setting the conditions for members of the Taliban to lay down their weapons and move back into Afghanistan society. Nicholson says integration talks are already going on behind the scenes and U.S. and Afghan officials are working out a plan that will lay out how the U.S. will support the peace effort. Robert Burns, File AP Photos