Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach

Supplied image of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales who became beached at Hamelin Bay, in Western Australia's south, Friday, March 23, 2018. A shark warning has been issued after more than 150 short-finned pilot whales became stranded in Western Australia's south. About 75 whales have died after beaching themselves, while another 50 are still alive on the beach and a further 25 are in the shallows.

AAP via AP

WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service