Cyprus' British base police say 'huge' drop in bird trapping

Authorities at British military bases in Cyprus say a yearlong crackdown on illegal bird poaching has resulted in a "huge" drop in the number of poachers operating inside the bases' territory.
They also point to a 70-percent reduction in the trapping of blackcaps over the same period.
Small migratory birds are considered a delicacy by some Cypriots, and trapping feeds a multimillion-euro illicit trade.
Authorities on Friday used a road roller to crush bird calling devices and other trapping paraphernalia. They also seized irrigation pipes used to water acacia trees that conceal nets.
Never miss a local story.
Dhekelia British Base Police Chief Jon Ward said combatting poachers remains a priority and that a 12-person anti-poaching unit will expand its use of drones and hidden cameras to enforce the law.
Comments