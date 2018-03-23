In this image taken from La Depeche Du Midi, police attend an incident in Trebes, southern France, Friday March 23, 2018. French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket.
World

A timeline of extremist attacks in France in recent years

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 10:46 AM

PARIS

Southern France has faced another terror attack, as an armed man opened fire on police officers Friday and took hostages in a supermarket before being shot dead by police. The attacks in a region around Toulouse follow a string of other extremist violence in France in recent years.

Here is a look at some of the recent attacks in France:

— Aug. 9, 2017: A driver of a BMW slams the car into a group of soldiers in a Paris suburb, injuring six of them.

— June 1, 2017: An Algerian doctoral student wielding a hammer attacks police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. He had declared his allegiance to the Islamic State.

— April 20, 2017: A gunman shoots and kills a police officer on Paris' Champs-Elysees in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

— March 18, 2017: A man wounds a police officer with a revolver loaded with birdshot, then attacks soldiers at Paris' Orly Airport while brandishing a revolver and yelling that he wanted to kill and then die for Allah.

— Feb. 3, 2017: A machete-wielding Egyptian assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacks French soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum in Paris, slightly injuring one of them.

— July 26, 2016: An 85-year-old French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, is slain in Rouen when two 19-year-old Islamic extremists slit his throat as he celebrates Mass.

— July 14, 2016: A truck driver targets Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 86.

— Nov. 13, 2015: Islamic State-linked extremists attack the Bataclan concert hall, France's national sports stadium and other sites across Paris, killing 130 people.

— Jan. 7-9, 2015: Attacks on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and on a kosher grocery leave 17 victims dead. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula claims responsibility, saying the attack was in revenge for Charlie Hebdo's depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

— March 2012: A gunman claiming links to al-Qaida kills three Jewish schoolchildren, a rabbi and three paratroopers in Toulouse, southern France.

— Nov. 2, 2011: The offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris are firebombed after the satirical magazine runs a cover featuring a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad. No one is injured.

