In Egypt, wall-to-wall el-Sissi banners inspire satire

In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, an election banner for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hangs on top of a residential building with Arabic that reads, "you are the hope," on the ring road in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptians on social media are mocking the ubiquitous banners of el-Sissi raised ahead of this month’s election. He faces no serious competition, but authorities are pushing for a large turnout to lend legitimacy to the vote. In photos and videos shared online, the banners have been inserted into the background of iconic scenes from movies and TV shows. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo