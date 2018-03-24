Catalonia's parliament suspends vote on jailed candidate

Yellow ribbons in support of Catalonian politicians who have been jailed on charges of sedition are displayed on seats while some deputies applaud during a parliamentary session but without an expected vote to elect jailed former Catalan government minister Jordi Turull as Catalan president at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain Saturday March 24, 2018. A Spanish Supreme Court judge charged 13 Catalan separatist politicians with rebellion Friday for their attempts to make the region independent of Spain, dealing a heavy blow to the secessionist movement with an indictment that could put its political elite behind bars for decades. Manu Fernandez AP Photo