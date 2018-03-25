World

Attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 1, wounds 7

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 06:46 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Two suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's western Herat province on Sunday, killing one person and wounding seven others, an official said.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the toll may rise from Sunday's attack. He said both bombers tried to enter the mosque but one was shot dead by guards before making it inside.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan frequently targets the country's Shiite minority, which it views as apostates.

An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a group of Shiites marking the Persian new year in Afghanistan's capital last week, killing more than 30 people.

