Egypt vote shadowed by missing contenders

FILE - In this Monday, March 19, 2018 file photo, supporters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hold posters during a campaign rally, near the Gamaleya district where el-Sissi was born, in Cairo, Egypt. This week's presidential election is not about who wins -- that was settled long ago -- but about how many people bother to cast ballots. Authorities hope that enough people will vote for el-Sissi to lend legitimacy to the election in which the only other candidate is an obscure politician who has made no effort to challenge him. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo