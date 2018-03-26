In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming regions of in Eastern Europe.
In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn orange, transforming regions of in Eastern Europe. Andrey Chepakin AP Photo
World

Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 09:36 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.

Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.

The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia's Sochi region, farther east in Georgia's Adzharia region and at Romania's Danube port of Galati.

Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.

Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.

