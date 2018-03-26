Mexico official: Iowa family died from water heater gas leak

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)