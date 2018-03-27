Egypt holds 2nd day of presidential election; outcome known

Fatma Mounir, a supporter of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, wears a T-shirt with his picture as she chants national songs in front of a polling station during the first day of voting, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, March 26, 2018. Polls opened on Monday in Egypt's presidential election with the outcome — a second, four-year term for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi — a foregone conclusion, in what is seen by critics as a signal of the country's return to the authoritarian rule that prevailed since the 1950s. Amr Nabil AP Photo