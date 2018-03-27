Turkey: Police search for Italian man missing in Istanbul

Eligio Fiori, 66, of Italy, holds a poster showing a poster with photographs of his son Alessandro Fiori and reading in Turkish: 'Alessandro is missing since March 14, 2018. Wanted' during an interview with The Associated Press, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Turkish authorities and family members are searching for a 33-year Italian man who has disappeared nearly two weeks ago while visiting Istanbul. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo