Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time friends' dirty secret

The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside. The Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology says researchers turned up “dense growths of bacteria and fungi” on the insides of toys like rubber ducks and crocodiles. Ferdinand Ostrop AP Photo