No good options for Syria's vanquished rebels in Ghouta

This photo provided Feb. 20, 2018, by the Saudi-backed, Syrian rebel group Army of Islam, shows commanders examining a military map of the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, Syria. In the spring of 2015, the Army of Islam rebel group held a massive military parade that included thousands of opposition fighters marching in formation and a striking display of tanks and armored vehicles in the town of Douma, at the doors of the Syrian capital. Now, the Army of Islam stands alone in eastern Ghouta, its fighters facing a stark choice: Surrender or die. Army of Islam, via AP)