French far-right to join tribute to slain Jewish woman

This photo provided by Daniel Knoll Tuesday March 27, 2018 shows Mireille Knoll, center, with her son Daniel and grand daughter Jessica. Mireille Knoll, 85, was killed Friday in her apartment, which was then set on fire, according to a French judicial official. Francis Kalifat, president of the Jewish group CRIF, said Knoll was stabbed 11 times. Daniel Knoll via AP)