Syrian returns to Ghouta town to find sea of devastation

This Monday, March. 26, 2018 photo provided by Danny Makki, a British-born Syrian journalist, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows a view of damaged buildings due to fighting and Syrian government airstrikes in the town of Harasta, in eastern Ghouta region east of Damascus, Syria. A journey that before the war was just a 15-minute drive from Damascus now took well over an hour, clambering over giant ramparts of dirt and rubble. Visiting his house for the first time in six years in the town of Harasta, Danny Makki couldn't recognize it. Danny Makki via AP)