Quebec mosque shooting suspect changes mind, pleads guilty

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo shot through an obstruction Alexandre Bissonnette arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City. Bissonnette, accused in the slayings of six men at a Quebec City mosque has pleaded not guilty. Bissonnette entered the pleas in a courtroom Monday, March 26, 2018, ahead of pretrial motions to be debated this week. The Canadian Press via AP, Pool, File Mathieu Belanger