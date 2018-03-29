Area around Jesus' baptism site being cleared of land mines

This Tuesday, March 27, 2018 photo released by HALO Trust shows a digger working at de-mining the land near the baptismal site of Jesus Christ, Qasr al Yahud, in the West Bank. Pilgrims seeking serenity during a visit to Jesus' traditional baptism site may be rattled by what greets them: thousands of land mines left over from dormant Mideast conflicts. But a new project is working to rid the West Bank site of the explosive devices, clearing away the relics of war that have blemished the sacred place for nearly five decades. HALO Trust via AP)