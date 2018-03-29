Croatia approves $500 million deal to buy Israeli fighters

FILE - In this Sunday, July 16, 2006 file photo an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. Croatia said Wednesday March 28, 2018, it will purchase upgraded Israeli F-16 fighter aircraft as it seeks to bolster its defenses amid Russian arming of neighboring Serbia. Croatia's Defense Council has accepted an Israeli offer that will replace Croatia's aging MiG-21 fighters. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo