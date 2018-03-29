Syrian government gives rebels in enclave 3-day ultimatum

This photo provided Feb. 2, 2018, by the Syrian rebel group Army of Islam, shows a fighter with the Army of Islam rebel group, firing his weapon during clashes with government forces in Housh al-Dhawahira in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus, Syria. In the spring of 2015, the Army of Islam rebel group held a massive military parade that included thousands of opposition fighters marching in formation and a striking display of tanks and armored vehicles in the town of Douma, at the doors of the Syrian capital. Now, the Army of Islam stands alone in eastern Ghouta, its fighters facing a stark choice: Surrender or die. Army of Islam, via AP)