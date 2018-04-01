Facebook picture helps Afghan woman achieve dream of college

In this Monday, March 26, 2018, photo, Jahantab Ahmadi, 25, holding her three month-old daughter Khezran, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kabul. A picture of the Afghan woman posted on Facebook set her on a path to college. In the image she is seen sitting cross-legged on a classroom floor with her 2-month-old baby asleep on her lap as she takes her university entrance exam. Rahmat Gul AP Photo