He ‘hated Latinos’ like ‘Hitler hated Jews.’ Now, he pours his heart into helping them.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air Pause Orangutan smoking a cigarette shown in video at Indonesian zoo Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong Winter Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony from South Korea North Korea holds military parade ahead of Winter Olympics U.S. B-52 hits Taliban training camp hard Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Are cute puppies part of Russia's military strategy? Christmas Around the World Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com