Queen Elizabeth praises Royal Air Force on 100th anniversary

FILE - In this photo issued Sunday April 1, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence showing two Hawker Hart light bombers of 39 Squadron at Miranshah on the North West Frontier, Pakistan in 1938, as part of a collection of images marking the centenary of the world's first independent air force. It was 100-years ago on April 1 1918 that the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service merged to created the Royal Air Force. Queen Elizabeth II sent congratulations to the Royal Air Force on the 100th anniversary of its founding, with her message read out by 16-year old Adam Wood, one of the youngest members of the RAF. RAF via AP Air Historical Branch