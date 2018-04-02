Bodies of 38 Indians killed in Iraq arrive back in India

Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, center, India's Ambassador to Iraq, watches while a casket holding one of 38 Indians abducted by the Islamic State group in 2014, that were found in a mass grave outside Mosul, is loaded on a truck to be transported from Baghdad's main morgue to the Baghdad airport, in Iraq, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The remains of the Indian construction workers captured and killed by IS militants in northern Iraq have been handed over to Indian authorities in Baghdad and will be flown home. Khalid Mohammed AP Photo