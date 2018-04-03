Migrant caravan raising concerns in US takes break in Mexico

Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan search through donated clothing during the caravan's few-day's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. Felix Marquez AP Photo