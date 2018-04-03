Son treks Papua New Guinea in footsteps of US war hero dad

In this March 2017, photo provided by Justin Taylan, Jon O’Neill, right, poses with World War II historian Justin Taylan for a selfie in De Land, Fla. Jon O’Neill flew 23 hours from Florida to the mountainous jungles of Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific in search of clues to the life of his war hero father whom he can barely remember. At times it has been a painful journey of discovery among the rusted relics entangled in undergrowth of a conflict that ended for his father, U.S. Army Air Forces 9th Fighter Squadron of the 49th Fighter Group ace John G. “Jump” O’Neill, 75 years ago. Justin Taylan via AP)