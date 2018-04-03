Egypt's election produces surprise runner-up: Invalid votes

FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018 file photo, election commission officials stand for the national anthem after announcing the results in the presidential election, in Cairo, Egypt. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s victory in last week’s election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up -- an unusually large number of invalid ballots. The spoiled ballots suggest a possible protest vote against el-Sissi or the election itself. Official figures released Monday, April 2, 2018, by the commission gave el-Sissi more than 97 percent of the vote. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo