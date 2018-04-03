Far-right views going mainstream in much of Central Europe

In this photo taken Thursday, March 15, 2018, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sings along with performers wearing traditional outfits at the end of his speech outside the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary. For decades after World War II, racist, extremist and anti-Semitic views were considered taboo in public life, strictly confined to the far-right fringes. Today they are openly expressed by mainstream political leaders in parts of Central and Eastern Europe, part of a global populist surge in the face of globalization and mass migration. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo