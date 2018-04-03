Venezuelan presidential candidate claims physical harassment

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, independent presidential candidate running against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro Henri Falcon, a former governor and former aide to the late President Hugo Chavez, speaks to the press in Caracas, Venezuela. Henri Falcon said Monday, April 2, on Twitter that a congressmen campaigning with him in a poor neighborhood was struck by a man wearing steel knuckles, sending him to the hospital with a serious head injury. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo