Gaza protests driven by desperation, Hamas organization

A protester holds a Palestinian flag on top of tires to be burned during an ongoing protest next to Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Israel's defense minister said Tuesday that the military will not change its tough response to Hamas-led mass protests, warning that those who approach the border are putting their lives at risk. Eighteen Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire last Friday, the first day of what Hamas says will be six weeks of intermittent border protests against a stifling blockade of the territory. Khalil Hamra AP Photo