Candles, flowers laid at home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Members of African National Congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. South Africa on Tuesday declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died at age 81 after a long illness. Themba Hadebe AP Photo