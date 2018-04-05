Missionaries at border spread Christianity to North Korea

In this April 3, 2018, photo, the Rev. Kim Kyou Ho, head of the Seoul-based Chosen People Network, a Christian group that runs a memorial hall in the South Korean capital for the victims, shows a portrait of the Rev. Han Chung-ryeol, right, a Chinese pastor of Korean descent who headed a front-line church in the Chinese border town of Changbai before he was found dead of multiple stab wounds and a punctured skull in April 2016, at his office in Seoul, South Korea. Missionaries in northeastern China are engaged in a dangerous work: spreading Christianity across the border to North Korea. A South Korean pastor says at least 10 such front-line missionaries and pastors have died mysteriously in recent years. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo