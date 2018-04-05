Police tape is shown outside of a YouTube office building in San Bruno, Calif., Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Police tape is shown outside of a YouTube office building in San Bruno, Calif., Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
Police tape is shown outside of a YouTube office building in San Bruno, Calif., Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

World

Shock, pity for Iranian-American YouTube shooter in Tehran

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 06:23 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Tehran residents have expressed pity and shock that an Iranian-American woman, relatively known in Iran's social media circles, was the shooter at YouTube headquarters in California who wounded three people before killing herself.

Many said on Thursday they don't understand what could have prompted Nasim Aghdam — who posted videos under the online name of Nasime Sabz — to resort to shooting.

Hossein Naderi, a 23-year-old art student, questioned why Aghdam chose to "live in the U.S. though she didn't like it there." He says: "I wish I was there to use YouTube freely."

Aghdam also ran a Farsi-language public channel on the messaging app Telegram, which had 6,000 followers. Telegram reportedly has some 40 million users in Iran.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamideh Heidari, a 35-year-old veiled teacher, says Aghdam needed "psychiatric help."

  Comments  