The Latest: Ex-Catalan leader pens open letter from prison

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, Catalan regional police chief Josep Luis Trapero attends a press conference in Barcelona, Spain. The former chief of Catalonia’s regional police and other regional security officials have been charged with sedition over their role in events leading last year to a banned independence referendum. In an indictment Thursday, April 5, 2018, Spanish National Court Judge Carmen Lamela says Trapero was part of an organized plan to seek Catalonia’s secession from Spain. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo