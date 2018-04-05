Salvadoran migrant Alexis Cea, 25, poses for a picture wearing a shirt featuring an eagle printed over the pattern of an American flag, at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual Stations of the Cross caravan have been camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Mexican government began handing out transit or humanitarian visas to people in a caravan of Central American migrants, and said the procession of 1,000 or so migrants that drew criticism from President Donald Trump had begun to disperse.
Salvadoran migrant Alexis Cea, 25, poses for a picture wearing a shirt featuring an eagle printed over the pattern of an American flag, at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual Stations of the Cross caravan have been camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Mexican government began handing out transit or humanitarian visas to people in a caravan of Central American migrants, and said the procession of 1,000 or so migrants that drew criticism from President Donald Trump had begun to disperse. Felix Marquez AP Photo
World

Migrants leave caravan camp in southern Mexico

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 11:08 AM

MEXICO CITY

Migrants have begun to board buses and leave a caravan camp in southern Mexico that has drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

One bus left the camp before dawn Thursday en route to the central city of Puebla, where organizers hope to hold a migrants' rights symposium. Others are set to carry migrants to Mexico City.

Trump wrote on his Twitter account Thursday that "the Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border."

The caravan was never intended to reach the border, nor was it logistically able to do so.

At its height last week it consisted of almost 1,500 migrants mostly from Central America.

