Migrants leave caravan camp in southern Mexico

Salvadoran migrant Alexis Cea, 25, poses for a picture wearing a shirt featuring an eagle printed over the pattern of an American flag, at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual Stations of the Cross caravan have been camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Mexican government began handing out transit or humanitarian visas to people in a caravan of Central American migrants, and said the procession of 1,000 or so migrants that drew criticism from President Donald Trump had begun to disperse. Felix Marquez AP Photo