FILE- In this Monday, March 26, 2018 file picture, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a ceremony marking the opening of a renovated synagogue in Subotica, Serbia. Hungarians will vote Sunday in parliamentary elections, choosing 199 lawmakers and polls expect Prime Minister Viktor Orban to win a third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998.
FILE- In this Monday, March 26, 2018 file picture, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a ceremony marking the opening of a renovated synagogue in Subotica, Serbia. Hungarians will vote Sunday in parliamentary elections, choosing 199 lawmakers and polls expect Prime Minister Viktor Orban to win a third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Monday, March 26, 2018 file picture, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a ceremony marking the opening of a renovated synagogue in Subotica, Serbia. Hungarians will vote Sunday in parliamentary elections, choosing 199 lawmakers and polls expect Prime Minister Viktor Orban to win a third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo

World

Hungary's Orban seeks re-election on anti-migrant platform

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 10:57 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is betting that his relentless campaign against immigration will keep his supporters united and motivated for Sunday's national election.

Polls show Orban's Fidesz party with a sizable lead over Jobbik, a nationalist right-wing party, as well as the Socialist Party and other, smaller left-wing or green groups. Orban is seeking his third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998.

The fragmented opposition parties, however, hope their supporters will vote tactically, choosing the opposition candidate in each district with the best chance of winning.

Hungary's complicated electoral system, an uncertain turnout and doubts about the extent of tactical voting make it difficult to predict winners for the 199 parliamentary seats at stake in Sunday's vote.

  Comments  