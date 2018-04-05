FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court says it'll allow a live broadcast of the verdict Friday, April 6, 2018, at the trial of disgraced ex-President Park. Park was arrested last year on a slew of corruption charges after being removed from office. Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year prison term if the court finds her guilty. The court said it decided to allow the hearing to be televised live in consideration of public interests.
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court says it'll allow a live broadcast of the verdict Friday, April 6, 2018, at the trial of disgraced ex-President Park. Park was arrested last year on a slew of corruption charges after being removed from office. Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year prison term if the court finds her guilty. The court said it decided to allow the hearing to be televised live in consideration of public interests. Pool Photo via AP, File Kim Hong-Ji
World

Former South Korean leader Park due for corruption verdict

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 09:55 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

A South Korean court is set to issue a verdict against disgraced former President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, after she was removed from office amid months of massive rallies calling for her ouster.

Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term on Park, after charging her with colluding with a confidante to take tens of millions of dollars from businesses in bribes and extortion.

The Seoul Central District Court says it plans to issue a verdict on Park on Friday.

Park is a daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee, who ruled South Korea from 1961-1979.

