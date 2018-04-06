Fraudster who claimed to be Grenfell victim gets 4½ years

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in London. A judge in London on Friday, April 6, 2018 has sentenced a fraudster to 4 ½ years in prison for posing as a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to collect money and donations. Joyce Msokeri, 47, had falsely claimed her husband and sister-in-law had perished in the west London blaze that killed 71 people. Matt Dunham, file AP Photo