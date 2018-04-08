Burning effigy of Judas an Easter tradition in Greek town

People on a boat hold flares as they sail behind the effigy of Judas during the revival of the old Easter tradition of the "burning of the Judas", in the port town of Ermioni, in the Peloponnese peninsula, southwest of Athens , Sunday, April 8, 2018. The tradition, dating several centuries back, and observed throughout Greece, is a symbolic punishment of treason and avarice, the qualities associated with Judas, the disciple of Christ who accepted a monetary reward to betray his teacher. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo